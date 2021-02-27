Suicide or murder? Caddick conspiracies fill the internet

Facebook groups have sprung up debating the ultimate fate of fraudster and businesswoman Melissa Caddick - with some claiming she met with foul play.

The discovery of a foot ­belonging to Melissa Caddick was supposed to solve the ­mystery - but instead it has only fuelled the online conspiracy theories.

Soon after the businesswoman vanished from her $7 million Dover Heights mansion in November last year, the online rumour mill went into overdrive.

But while a severed, decaying foot was a curious end to the search for answers, it wasn't the sort of ending members of Facebook discussion groups dedicated to the baffling mystery had hoped for.

Bournda Beach on the NSW South Coast, where Melissa Caddick’s foot was found. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

So they've now turned their attention to different theories.

Did the businesswoman really suicide? Or perhaps it was something more sinister?

Some interested followers of the case have cast doubt over her apparent suicide, instead posting claims that she was murdered - or perhaps was even still alive.

One eastern suburbs group ran a poll asking the group whether Ms Caddick, 49, was murdered.

"Yeah I think that's the question. Did she jump or was she pushed?" wrote one user.

"I told you she was murdered, now to see who murdered her," wrote another.

Facebook groups have led to conspiracy theories about her disappearance. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

However, admins of another group called "Melissa Caddick and the missing millions" - which boasts over 3000 followers - reminded people to show "respect and consideration" for the family left behind.

"I urge all members of this group to cease speculation and comments that will contribute to the distress Melissa's family and friends will be enduring at this time," Rebecca McPherson wrote. "This includes graphic, violent descriptions and accusations.

"Remember there is a young boy who has lost his mum and a mum and dad who have lost their daughter."

However, that didn't stop the speculation.

Moderators of the Facebook group have asked people to be respectful towards the Caddick family. Picture: Andy Baker

One man went as far to say there was a doctor helping the businesswoman before she "flees the country".

"She went to incredible lengths to hide almost everything. She must be good because if someone was better than her, wouldn't they have tracked it all down?

"I'm predicting she is alive and recovering … I'm sure all the investors won't be ruling a theory like this out just yet.

"If she really is dead, the million-dollar question is, 'I wonder who she gave all the money to?' Someone has to know something."

Originally published as Suicide or murder? Caddick conspiracies fill the internet