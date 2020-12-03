SUMMER BIG BASH: Warwick launches new T20 cricket carnival

THE annual Australia Day Cricket Carnival may be the pinnacle of Warwick’s summer of sport, but a new event is set to make the 2021 event bigger and better than ever before.

The Warwick Cricket Association is launching a new social T20 carnival over the two weekends leading up to their huge Australia Day competition, which usually attracts 600 entrants from across the region.

Club president Andrew Bryson hoped the new initiative would entice players who usually only competed in the Australia Day league to become a more regular part of the Warwick sport.

“The Australia Day carnival is always our biggest event of the year, I think it’s the second-biggest cricket carnival in Queensland, so this is the first time we’re trying the T20 as something different,” Bryson said.

“It gives our regular players a chance to get back into the swing of things after the Christmas break, and it’s a new opportunity for those who usually only compete on that one weekend.”

The new competition will also give Warwick players new and old the chance to break out of their usual ranks, with new teams to be formed specifically for the T20 carnival.

“We’re getting interest from everyone who would like to play, and depending on how many players we get, we’ll work out how many teams we’re going to have,” Bryson said.

“We’ll probably select a few of our local representative players to captain and they’ll pick out of the players who have made themselves available for the weekend.

“Ideally, we could play all games at Slade Park and use our own facilities, but if it gets a lot of interest we’ll have to use Queens Park and other fields.”

The T20 carnival will take place on January 9-10 and 16-17, with entry $20 for players and free for spectators.

Register your interest via the Warwick Cricket Association Facebook page.

