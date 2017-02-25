Summer forecast to end with a washout

WET WEEK: Weather forecasters predict summer will end with rain on the Southern Downs.

MAKE the most of clear skies today as it is set to be the last of the sunshine across the Southern Downs this summer, according to the weather wonks.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast showers from tomorrow until Saturday for Warwick and the Granite Belt.

BOM forecaster Dean Narramore said autumn would be ushered in with a weekly high of 28 degrees and scattered showers across the region.

"That high heat without rain has been caused by weather patterns and winds from the north-east but February will end with an easterly flow bringing moisture in from the ocean and some rain to the Southern Downs," Mr Narramore said.

He said the wet weather would be patchy and likely to bring a maximum daily rainfall of 5 to 10mm.

There is a 50% chance of showers tomorrow from 3pm, according to BOM.

BOM forecaster Mark Trenorden predicts a warm autumn ahead.

"February tends to be the month for heatwaves but March can also have hot days and they can't be ruled out this autumn," Mr Trenorden said.

February notched up the hottest day in Warwick history with a blistering 42.3 degrees, while many other parts of Queensland also recorded their warmest days on record with some areas hotter than the Sahara Desert.