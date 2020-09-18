SUMMER OF SPORT: Junior cricketers join blazing line-up

ON PITCH: Warwick's Jesse Bohm sends down a delivery during the 2020 Challenge Cup. Picture: Emily Clooney

ON PITCH: Warwick's Jesse Bohm sends down a delivery during the 2020 Challenge Cup. Picture: Emily Clooney

CRICKET: Warwick’s Slade Park is set to heat up this summer, with only a few weeks left before junior cricketers take the pitch in their 2020 season.

The Warwick Cricket Association’s Junior and Master Blasters competition will kick off at 5pm on October 9, with remaining age groups to take the field on October 10.

With coronavirus uncertainty fuelling the pre-season, juniors president Troy March said minimal contact and fast-paced matches would make cricket a safe bet this season.

“It’s about enjoyment, first of all – every kid gets a bat and a bowl, so there’s no pressure and it’s all about fun,” March said.

“The games are over in a couple of hours too, so it’s not an all-day thing for the kids or their parents.

“It’s great for teamwork, helping kids to make friends outside of that school circle, and you can play up or down in any age group, based on your skill level.”

The usual junior cricket season sees at least 100 young cricketers descend on Slade Park each year.

While the competition’s focus was skills and social fun, March said the junior leagues also gave budding cricketers the opportunity to take the sport further.

“We have a Warwick side that plays against Lockyer Valley, and from that they pick a Southeast Country side, which is basically selection trials for the Darling Downs (representative) team,” he said.

“So, there’s plenty of opportunities, if they’re good enough, to keep progressing through the sport.”

All players must be registered before taking the field, though are welcome to register at any point in the season.

For more information, contact Troy March on 0432 791 696.

MORE SPORTING NEWS:

FINALS FEVER: Where to catch every last game this season

WIN WITH HEART: Rugby carnival raises thousands for charity

RIDING HIGH: Campdrafters’ renewed hope in new event