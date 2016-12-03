SUN AND STORMS: What time to bring in the washing

A cracking shot of lightning near Warwick taken during recent storms. Thanks to Chris McFerran.

TODAY'S forecast 40 degree temperatures make it the optimum day to get cracking on the washing.

But if you're planning to slave over the washing machine, do so with this in mind.

Storms are forecast for Warwick today, and they're due to kick off as early as 12pm.

According to Bureau of Meteorology here's a 50% chance of storms at 1pm, and a 60% chance they'll still be kicking on from 2pm to 3pm.

The bottom line - get a load on now, hang it up straight away and let the dry, high 30 degree heat of this morning dry your washing in a a flash.

And keep your eye on the sky!