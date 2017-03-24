27°
Sun shines on show as crowds roll through

Sonja Koremans
| 24th Mar 2017 6:52 PM
Warwick Show committee chairman John Wilson.
Warwick Show committee chairman John Wilson.

WET weather was forecast for the first day of the Warwick Show but crowds instead enjoyed clear skies.

Organisers were concerned rain had been forecast during the three-day show but said the grounds and main arena were well placed to withstand rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology changed its forecast yesterday for the region with rain no longer expected on the Southern Downs this weekend.

Warwick Show committee chairman John Wilson said organisers were pleased their weather wishes had come true.

"It would have to rain an enormous amount for anything to be cancelled as there is a lot of undercover seating and many indoor displays in the pavilions,” Mr Wilson said.

He urged residents that if it did rain tomorrow or Sunday to bring an umbrella and get along to the show. Show organisers expect about 6000 spectators during the event, up from 4000 last year.

BOM has forecast partly cloudy conditions tomorrow with a high of 27 degrees and low of 17 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 18 degrees.

Conditions are expected to remain the same throughout next week with no rain forecast.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology warwick show what's on

Wet weather was forecast for the Warwick Show but crowds instead have enjoyed clear skies.

