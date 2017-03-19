Sun shines on the 7th annual pig races

The piggies take a break between races.

THE seventh annual Sandy Creek Pig Races were held yesterday afternoon in front of a bumper crowd at the Sandy Creek Pub near Warwick.

The event has become a must-attend on the social calendar for locals from around the region and always promises an afternoon of food, drink, laughs, barracking and some pretty hard-to-pick gambling efforts.

As usual heaps of prizes were on offer for the bravest and luckiest of punters.

Sandy Creek publican Gary Little said the event was a great day out for all.

"This has been a very successful fundraiser over the years,” he said.

"And a lot of fun.

"All the money we raise gets split between Life Flight and Wheatvale State School.”

Mr Little said the both beneficiaries received over $9000 each last year.

"All up we've probably raised close to $80,000,” he said.

"It was all started up by Jodie Crowley, whose granddaughter Summer was born 13 weeks premature and needed the CareFlight service, as it was back then, to get to Brisbane urgently.

"Now she's running around here somewhere having a great time.

"Jodie decided she wanted to do something to give back.”

Mr Little said the early crowds were a little down on last year.

"The weather may have kept some people away,” he said.

"But it's turned into a lovely afternoon.

"Quite a few people come for the later races, have a bit of dinner and watch some live music.”

Mr Little said local businesses had always been behind the event.

"They've been great again this year,” he said.

"We've got so many prizes, all donated and there's going to be some happy winners tonight.”

For those following the card at home, we can report that the dark blue piggie won race one.