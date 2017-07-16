Sunday shopping for couple after gap of 19 years

SHOPPING: Madge and Bill Hunneman headed to day 1 of Sunday trading in Rose City Shoppingworld at 1.30pm.

THE busiest time for day 1 of Sunday trading in Rose City Shoppingworld was 10.15am to 1pm.

The major retailers in Rose City Shoppingworld were open along with some of the smaller retailers, many of whom opened closed at 2pm, not 4pm. There were also some other stores in the CBD open which don't normally open on Sundays.

Madge and Bill Hunneman have been in Warwick for 19 years and it was their first day of Sunday shopping after being regular Sunday shoppers when they lived at Wollongong in New South Wales.

Mrs Hunneman rightly guessed it would be quieter in the centre for Sunday trading in the afternoon.

"We came down town about 1.30pm and there were a good few in Big W at that time, the number of people in the centre seemed to taper off during the afternoon,” she said.

"We spent about $150.”

There were plenty of shoppers in the food court at lunchtime. Earlier in the day, there was a line up outside Woolworths for their opening.

Swan Creek resident Karyn Bond said Sunday shopping was great.

"It is the only day I get a chance to get into town,” she said.

"I left it to late in the day as I knew it would be quieter.”