20°
News

Sunday shopping for couple after gap of 19 years

Gerard Walsh | 16th Jul 2017 4:55 PM
SHOPPING: Madge and Bill Hunneman headed to day 1 of Sunday trading in Rose City Shoppingworld at 1.30pm.
SHOPPING: Madge and Bill Hunneman headed to day 1 of Sunday trading in Rose City Shoppingworld at 1.30pm. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE busiest time for day 1 of Sunday trading in Rose City Shoppingworld was 10.15am to 1pm.

The major retailers in Rose City Shoppingworld were open along with some of the smaller retailers, many of whom opened closed at 2pm, not 4pm. There were also some other stores in the CBD open which don't normally open on Sundays.

Madge and Bill Hunneman have been in Warwick for 19 years and it was their first day of Sunday shopping after being regular Sunday shoppers when they lived at Wollongong in New South Wales.

Mrs Hunneman rightly guessed it would be quieter in the centre for Sunday trading in the afternoon.

"We came down town about 1.30pm and there were a good few in Big W at that time, the number of people in the centre seemed to taper off during the afternoon,” she said.

"We spent about $150.”

There were plenty of shoppers in the food court at lunchtime. Earlier in the day, there was a line up outside Woolworths for their opening.

Swan Creek resident Karyn Bond said Sunday shopping was great.

"It is the only day I get a chance to get into town,” she said.

"I left it to late in the day as I knew it would be quieter.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  big w rose city shoppingworld sunday trading warwick warwick business warwick shopping

Woman airlifted after Stanthorpe accident

Woman airlifted after Stanthorpe accident

RACQ LifeFlight airlift motorcyclist to Brisbane after accident

Two treated after car and motorbike collide

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on High St, Stanthorpe on Sunday, July 16.

A Stanthorpe road has been closed after a two-vehicle collision

Our library has a new story to tell

Librarian Marianne Potter talks councillor Sheryl Windle through the Warwick library's online resources.

Libraries had to adapt to become more than rows of dusty books

$20,000 up for grabs for community groups

David Littleproud speaks at meeting.

Littleproud pledges to assist Maranoa groups with community funding

Local Partners

No rest for gardens during winter event

The Rose City is set to live up to it's name during the midweek extravaganza taking place during Jumpers and Jazz.

Cloud phenomenon highlighted at gallery

AWE INSPIRING: This image inspired artist Margaret Bennett to develop the concept for the exhibition.

An incredible cloud structure inspired the Morning Glory exhibit.

Handlers lured by triple treat for talented dogs

RACING: Kahn at a Warwick Lure Coursing Club Field Trial at Henry Joppich Park.

Lure coursing this Sunday in Henry Joppich Park

Rats run to plan as they host Condamine on Saturday

HOME GAME: Warwick Water Rats player Lane Topa attempts to shake off his opponent during a game at Risdon Oval.

Warwick can boost finals chances with victory

State's best to show skills at hockey at Queens Park

OPEN SPACE: Adam Byrne (with ball) is one of the Warwick players lining up in a state game at 5.30pm today at Queens Park.

Queensland reps to help Warwick juniors

What's on the small screen this week

GAME of Thrones finally returns to our screens, kids put their talents on show in a new family program and Claire van der Boom stars in the medical drama Pulse.

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

Rescue workers give the thumbs up after making contact with Stuart Diver beneath the rubble in 2007.

It's been twenty years since Stuart Diver was rescued from Thredbo

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher in the new promo for Star Wars.

A sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 399,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Magnificent City Views

15a Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $310,000

This 4 bedroom fully renovated split level home situated on an elevated position with excellent views of the city. Large modern and stylish kitchen open dining...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

Lifestyle Acreage

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 105,000

Your dream can be a reality! Almost 9 acres at Elbow Valley with mountain and river views. Rural fencing, all weather gravel road, clumps of established gums for...

168 Acre Bush Lifestyle Block

L78 Tralee Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $119,000

This 168 acre lifestyle bush block fully fenced and situated on a all weather road near the small village of Pratten 30 mins west of Warwick. Excellent opportunity...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!