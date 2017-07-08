Sunny end to the school holidays

SUNNY START: Clear, blue skies could be seen over the Condamine River this morning.

THE weather in Warwick will be ripe for enjoying the last couple of days of the school holidays as the weekend will deliver cool but sunny conditions.

Today the temperature will reach a top of 17 degrees with no rain predicted to fall.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said the sun will be shining with a south westerly wind.

"There was a south westerly change last night so that cleared away all the cloud and patchy rain we saw yesterday,” he said.

"So that will lead to sunny but cool conditions today.”

Fine skies will continue tomorrow with a maximum temperature of 18 degrees.

Frost may make an appearance in the morning as the minimum temperature will dip to minus 1 degree.

Mr Clark said there could be some light showers tomorrow evening, but it shouldn't get too damp with only 0-2mm predicted to fall.

"Late tomorrow we could see some cloud and patchy rain develop from the west and then Monday that patchy rain will stick around,” he said.

This month has been warmer than previous years, as Mr Clark said the maximum average for July has been 19.7 degrees compared to 17.9 previously.

"That's a reasonable amount above average in regards to maximum temperatures,” he said.

Minimum temperatures have been closer to the average at 2.2 degrees compared to 2.9 degrees in previous years.