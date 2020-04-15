Families captured in 'unique' isolation memories

LOCK DOWN: Dave, Pauline, Katie and Mitch Gleeson and Roxy the dog keeping themselves occupied during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Dave Gleeson, Surfshots Noosa

A SUNSHINE Coast photographer has been recording history during the COVID-19 lockdown to give families something to look back on with future generations.

During this time of the year, Surfshots Noosa photographer Dave Gleeson would usually be shooting an array of events from the Noosa Eat and Drink Festival to Ultraman Australia and Coastrek Sunshine Coast.

But with the coronavirus pandemic causing an unexpected turn of events, he is instead taking 'lockdown life' photoshoots, a concept which was adapted from a similar shoot he saw another photographer doing in Italy.

Keen surf club members from Noosa, the Carrol-Thompson family — Jo, Novak, Kai and Fynn — captured during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Dave Gleeson, Surfshots Noosa

"The day before the restrictions came in, I was head photographer at Mooloolaba Triathlon, and the following day pretty much all my work from March to August disappeared," Dave said.

"As a photographer who has worked in newspapers and print media for 25 years, I recognised that these times are very unique, and a pandemic will only (hopefully) happen once in our lifetimes.

"So, as any good media photographer should be, I'm attempting to record history and give families something to show their kids and their grandkids and look back on in future generations.

"Plus giving everyone the opportunity to have a bit of fun along the way."

Guy, Alice, Aalia and Mila Jones from Peregian Beach captured during the coronavirus pandemic on Aalia's 11th birthday. Picture: Dave Gleeson, Surfshots Noosa

Unlike the Italian photographs with locals trapped behind glass doors, Dave has been capturing the lifestyle of families on the Sunshine Coast with a sense of fun and personality.

"I saw an opportunity to still do the same style of family shoots that I'm known for, albeit in the client's driveway or front yard and without getting too close," he said.

Sophie, Scarlett, Arwen and Alan from Sunshine Beach captured as ‘caged animals’ during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Dave Gleeson, Surfshots Noosa

"These shoots are literally done in 5-10 minutes as opposed to my normal family shoots which take around an hour," Dave said.

"I've encouraged everyone to bring their own spin on things, and showcase what each member of the family is doing during lockdown, and it's been actually quite funny turning up to the locations as I really have no idea what I'm going to see before I arrive.

The Dorey Family from Peregian Beach shot during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Dave Gleeson, Surfshots Noosa

"At this stage I've done around 20 shoots and each family has said how much fun it was and not only were they stoked with the photos, but it gave them something to do as a family, thinking about their 'theme', finding the right outfits/props and then acting up during the actual shoot itself."

For more information visit https://www.surfshots.com.au/lockdownlife

The Farquharson-Selby family from Sunrise Beach: Jim, Heidi, Hamish, Esmerelda and Cilla the dog. Picture: Dave Gleeson, Surfshots Noosa