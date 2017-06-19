Sunshine to be a welcomed sight in Warwick

BLUE SKIES: Clouds expected to part and make way for sun rays from tomorrow.

Sunny days are ahead for the rest of the week in Warwick, with slightly warmer than average temperatures predicted for the end of the week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said the temperatures for the coming days would peak in the high teens or low twenties.

"Warming up by a degree or two towards the end of the period,” he said.

"The June average is 18 degrees, so it's a touch warmer than average but not too significant,” he said.

Mr Richardson said after a slight chance of rain today, it is unlikely to see wet conditions from Tuesday onwards.

Frost may make an appearance tomorrow, but then disappear again for a few days.

"We've got some dry air pushing through so there's less of a chance,” he said.

"It might also feel a little cooler with the temperature and the dry air.”

Even with the weather remaining very much on the chilly side, a bit of sunshine will be a welcome sight after the icy wind whipping around Warwick today.