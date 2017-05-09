SUPA IGA Warwick best in group

Grocery department manager Shannon Ackland, store manager Dave Watson and dairy department manager Rebecca Ryan with their awards.

OUR Warwick SUPA IGA store scooped the pool recently at a Spanos Group awards night.

The annual awards were held at Byron Bay on Friday, April 21 and the Warwick store walked away with awards for store of the year, grocery department of the year and dairy department of the year.

Store manager Dave Watson was in attendance and said he was very pleased with the results.

"That's two years in a row we've won store of the year and grocery department of the year, which is amazing,” he said.

"I'm very proud of the store, the staff and the efforts we've put in to reach these heights.

"Going in to the awards ceremony I felt we had a good chance as we run a pretty tight ship here.”

Mr Watson said to win three major awards was testimony to the hard work they put in on a daily basis.

"It's a huge morale boost for the staff, to know they are doing a great job,” he said.

"I told them all the results first thing on the Monday morning and had a little presentation in the manager's meeting.

"They were chuffed and obviously very proud.”

Mr Watson said the retail excellence awards were based on sales and standards.

"We have many criteria that we need to adhere to and report on,” he said.

"Every store is given a budget to reach and exceed and each store also needs to be compliant to a whole range of advertising and product placement rules.

"There are many reports done daily, weekly and monthly and all of those things as well as customer feedback is taken into account for these awards.”

Mr Watson said his staff knew what to do.

"We have what we call a daily staff huddle,” he said.

"Then we also have weekly management meeting where we discuss current issues and the future, staffing , promotions, everything that makes the store tick.

"Everyone knows that a clean and tidy store is paramount and we work hard to make sure that's what our customers experience.”

Mr Watson said he'll be trying to win them all again next year.

"That's our goal and of course, at the end of the day, it's all about making sure our customers are happy.”