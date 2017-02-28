Super fans rejoice: Your heaven is almost ready

TOO EZY: Jeff Clark is branching out with his pop culture merchandise.

IF POP culture memorabilia is your thing, then it's time to get excited.

Warwick's Video Ezy owner Jeff Clark has had so much success with the selling the popular merchandise, that he's branching out into a standalone store.

The new store, What The Pop?! will make its new home in the vacant shop on the corner of Palmerin St and Grafton street from this weekend.

Mr Clark has been selling the memorabilia, as well as posters, figurines and American confectionery out of the Video Ezy store for about 18 months but said it was time to expand.

"It's all been quite well and we thought it might do even better with more traffic, so we're setting up the new shop," he said.

"We'll open up this Saturday and Sunday and we'll be giving away heaps of prizes and confectionery samples as well."

For the first month of trading the store will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, except on Thursdays when they will open until 8pm.

The store will open until 4pm on Saturdays and until 1pm on Sundays.

Mr Clark said they will have a range of over 200 of the very popular Pop figurines.

"We've got the Disney ones, Marvel, Batman, Superman, anime and from a heap of TV shows," he said.

"We'll have licensed t-shirts and sweatshirts, memorabilia jewellery and watches, a range of over 150 movie and TV posters, as well block mounted posters and our set of five canvas prints, over 200 of those as well.

"Twinkies, Hershey Bars, Jelly Bellys, a whole fridge of American soft-drinks including Duff energy drinks, American cereals like Lucky Charms.

"We'll have about double the range of everything we've currently got in the video store."

Mr Clark said the extra room at Video Ezy will allow him to expand the DVD side of the business.

"It's also been doing pretty well, so we can add more second hand movies and new DVDs.

"We're also looking to add a comic book store in there at some stage as well.

"We've already got a few in there, we'll just keep building the range as we go."

Exciting times for Warwick's super fans, and we know you're out there.