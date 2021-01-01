SUPER FUN: Sawtell ready to ring in the new year

GRAB YOUR RUNNERS: The Sawtell Super Fun Day is back again on January 1.

GRAB YOUR RUNNERS: The Sawtell Super Fun Day is back again on January 1. FILE

The pandemic may have changed things a little but the 101st annual Sawtell Super Fun Day is set to be just as exciting.

This years event will feature a stage with live music and entertainment from some of Sawtell's best, beginning at 10am the Big 4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park.

The live entertainment sits alongside all the classics such as food stalls, rides and the Sawtell Fun Run.

Fun Day chairman Keith Bensley said despite the forced cancellation of the woodchopping and street parade, it would still be a great day out, albeit a little different.

The pandemic has meant the introduction of the usual covid safe measures and a single point of entry, something Mr Bensley said people were very much used to by now.

A key feature of the New Year's Day event, the crowning of Sawtellian of the Year, will also be a little different with the organisers introducing the Young Sawtellian of the Year award.

Mr Bensley said while it was still in its infancy, it was important to reward young people who were contributing to the betterment of the seaside town and he hoped it grew "into a Melbourne Cup field" next year.

There was stiff competition for the senior award however, with nine nominations for the coveted award.

"It is very hard because we got some really good nominations," he said.

"It is a very tough decision."