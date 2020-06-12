Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tourism operators are anticipating stir crazy southeast Queenslanders will take advantage of the upcoming ‘super long weekend’ and head to local tourist hot spots.
Tourism operators are anticipating stir crazy southeast Queenslanders will take advantage of the upcoming ‘super long weekend’ and head to local tourist hot spots.
Business

‘Super long weekend’ could give state $1b boost

by Jeremy Pierce
12th Jun 2020 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S flailing tourism industry is set for a billion-dollar boost after the creation of a 'Super Long Weekend' for the state's biggest show holidays.

The cancelled EKKA and Gold Coast Show will now both hold a show holiday on August 14, effectively creating a long weekend for three million Queenslanders in the state's two biggest population centres.

It creates a golden opportunity for stir crazy Queenslanders to explore their own state in a move which could generate up to $1 billion for the state's tourism industry, brought to its knees by the coronavirus shutdowns.

The four-day Easter weekend is often attributed to delivering a $2 billion injection in to the state's tourism industry, but given the show holiday will not apply across the state - and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 impact, this holiday is not expected to reach that level of spending.

The “Super Long Weekend” will provide Queensland’s economy with a massive cash boost.
The “Super Long Weekend” will provide Queensland’s economy with a massive cash boost.

In announcing the changed date of the Gold Coast Show holiday, Mayor Tom Tate said it presented a magnificent opportunity for the state's tourism operators.

"For the first time we've been able to hold these show holidays together which is fantastic," he said.

"There would be people on the Gold Coast who have partners working in Brisbane and vice versa, so now they will be able to take a long weekend together.

"It's great that people will have another opportunity to explore our regions and see what they've got to offer," he said.

Originally published as 'Super long weekend' could give Qld $1b boost

economy holiday long weekend

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miracle rescue brings new-found stardom to lucky pup

        premium_icon Miracle rescue brings new-found stardom to lucky pup

        News The rescue of five-week-old border collie, Dusty, has captured hearts and headlines this week.

        • 12th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
        Council answers community call for skatepark upgrades

        premium_icon Council answers community call for skatepark upgrades

        Council News A facelift for the Warwick skatepark could be in the SDRC’s pipeline as soon as...

        Granite Belt Project nixed as miner enters administration

        premium_icon Granite Belt Project nixed as miner enters administration

        Business Latest development indicate project may never see light of day

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about the council decisions, just three months into...