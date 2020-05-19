Supercars star joins Ford powerhouse

FORMER Supercars champion James Courtney has joined Ford powerhouse Tickford Racing for the remainder of the 2020 championship.

The 2010 championship winner walked out on Team Sydney following the season opening Adelaide 500, having ended a long association with Walkinshaw Andretti United at the end of 2019.

The COVID-19 enforced suspension of this year's championship means Courtney has not missed a race and he'll take the spot vacated by two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison earlier this year.

Davison's position with Tickford became untenable after Milwaukee Tools withdrew their sponsorship of his 23Red Racing entry.

Courtney will race a Boost Mobile-sponsored Mustang, with the 39-year-old having a long relationship with the telco's founder Peter Adderton.

"Certainly it's unfortunate what has happened with Will and 23Red," Courtney said. "It's a tough situation, but when one door closes, another opens.

"From the end of February up until now my world's been upside down and all over the place. To come out of that situation with this opportunity, I'm very happy."

.@Supercars champion @JCourtney has announced a move to the Ford Factory Team! He spoke to @MarkBeretta about the switch ahead of racing's return from June 27 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/laZMTTQ8ve — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 17, 2020

The deal means Courtney will be racing a Ford for the first time since his victorious 2010 season at Dick Johnson Racing, where he pipped Holden's Jamie Whincup to the title.

Courtney will join Lee Holdswoth, Cameron Waters and Jack Le Brocq at Tickford Racing, with the four-car team to compete as a unit for the first time when the Supercars Championship resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27.