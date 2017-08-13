Superhero winner from Swanfels

HERO: Swanfels rider Lane Grayson in front of a large Warwick hometown crowd in saddle bronc at the Warwick Rodeo.

RODEO: Swanfels rider Lane Grayson is the new superhero of rodeo after winning a new event at the Mt Isa Rotary Rodeo.

Grayson was aka The Flash for his winning score of 72 in the Superhero Bronc Ride.

The Swanfels rider qualified in saddle bronc for last year's The Warwick Rodeo National Finals in the APRA and is again likely to feature in the finals on the last weekend of October at the Warwick Showgrounds.

In other Mt Isa results, some of the top early scores were 84.5 by Cody Angland in saddle bronc, 84 by Sally Malay in the bull ride and 83.5 by Carl Green in the bull ride.