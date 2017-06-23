Supermarket line the icing on their cake

TEAM WORK: Story Book Cake owners Karyn and Mark Mills are exploring options to get a pre-mix cake mix into supermarkets.

SHE'S made her mark as one of the Rose City's best cake makers and now Karyn Mills is working on getting her product onto supermarket shelves and into kitchens all around Australia.

From humble beginnings seven years ago, Karyn and her husband Mark have grown their business, Story Book Cakes, into a thriving enterprise.

The Warwick couple now sell their stunning creations to clients from all around the Darling Downs, Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, making as many as 11 cakes from their Warwick home each week.

"Growing up I always loved to cook and I had a grandmother who was always baking stuff but it's not a career I had ever set out to do,” Karyn said.

"When we first moved to Warwick from New South Wales I had been looking after my mum and when she passed away I started cake making as a bit of a hobby.

"I'd had a request for a child's birthday party and from there we got more requests and it's just grown by word of mouth, really.

"Now I can't imagine doing anything else.”

From birthdays to weddings, Karyn said the couple's client base was continuing to build.

Despite growing the business organically, she said it has not been without its struggles.

The 36-year-old has muscular dystrophy, a condition that causes gradual onset muscle weakness, which she was diagnosed with as a child.

But she said she doesn't let that define her.

"Muscular dystrophy can plateau but it does affect my energy levels and it does mean I can't do certain things,” Karyn said.

"People assume you go through a lot of hardship, and there is that dependent factor to an extent but I've never let MD be the thing that identifies me, that's just not who I am.

"I've never set out to get sympathy from anyone. It's not something we publicise and a lot of our clients won't even know I have MD unless they might see me in the chair.

"We would love to be two healthy people running our own business, but that's okay because we have made it work for us.”

Mark is responsible for baking, shaping, spreading fondant and final delivery, while Karyn takes charge in the more delicate design and working with clients.

Karyn said she and Mark loved being able to work for themselves and grow their business together.

"There are some really hard days. It can be a logistical headache because Mark is basically the legs of the business, but I'm lucky that I have a husband who loves me and has supported me in creating and growing the business,” she said.

"I think it's a lot to do with mindset. You can sit and feel sorry for yourself and not participate, or you can get in the mix because for me, if you accept yourself, the rest of the world does too.”

"Mark and I are just the very best of friends and we're a great team.”

With 12 flavours of mudcake and a fruit cake to boot, Karyn said she was thrilled to see the demand for Story Book Cakes continue to grow.

She said she and Mark were now exploring getting a pre-mix cake on supermarket shelves.

"It's been amazing to see people on the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane wanting our cakes,” Karyn said.

"We can't give people our recipe but we've managed to simplify it enough that you'd only have to add a couple of ingredients, so people could bake our cake and enjoy it at home.

"It's only in the very early stages but to see our cakes at Woolies or Coles would be amazing.

Find Story Book Cakes on Facebook or phone 0478125620.