Supermarket mob turns on ‘dirty' shopper

Confronting footage has emerged on social media of angry shoppers driving a woman out of a supermarket, accusing her of being "dirty".

In video first posted to Facebook, the woman can be seen being verbally abused by other customers for not wearing a mask inside a supermarket in Staten Island, New York.

In April the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is the US' top health body, urged everyone to wear masks when out in public regardless of whether they are unwell or not, amid the global pandemic.

In response to the recommendation, several US states including New York have ordered all residents to wear a face covering while out in public where it is difficult to social distance, such as supermarkets and trains.

The woman (pictured in a white T-shirt) was abused for not wearing a mask.

As a result, shoppers decide to confront the woman for not wearing a mask, calling her a "loser" and telling her to "get the f**k out of here".

"Get out, get out!" one furious female customer can be heard screaming in the video, while a man calls the woman "dirty ass pig".

The woman argues back, throwing up her arms in protest but eventually gives up and leaves the store.

On Facebook, people have been horrified by the video, after it was shared by a friend of someone who had witnessed the attack and sent it to her.

"I get people are anxious (but) NO reason to act the way some of them are … especially (the) guy following her to scream at her and call her a pig," the poster wrote.

Several people pointing out that the "mask shaming" had seen the angry shoppers ignore social distancing to tell off the woman.

"I saw a video yesterday - same thing in another store," one person wrote, while another added: "No one is even 6 ft (1.8m) apart lmao."

"Ok, after watching this, I made sure I had my mask," one person commented.

While people in the United States have been told to wear masks whenever you are out in public, Australians have been told they are "not necessary".

Other countries that have advised people to wear masks when in public include Germany, Spain, Israel, Turkey and Vietnam.

The World Health Organisation's current advice is that mask aren't necessary unless you're sick or looking after someone who is, however, an expert panel is currently reviewing this advice.

In the US the CDC has advised that masks should be warn to prevent asymptomatic carriers from unknowingly spreading coronavirus.

According to the CDC, "recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms" and even those who do get symptoms of coronavirus can spread the disease before they appear.

Because of this the CDC said people should wear "cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission".

