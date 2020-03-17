Menu
Coles slaps shoppers with more limits. Picture: Supplied
Health

Supermarkets slap more limits on shoppers

by Rebekah Scanlan
17th Mar 2020 9:56 AM

Coles and Aldi have been forced to introduce more buying limits as desperate shoppers continue to strip shelves bare of essential items amid coronavirus fears.

Coles issued a statement to customers on Twitter stating the supermarket giant said it would be adding eggs, chilled pasta, frozen vegetables and frozen dessert to the growing list of food and household items shoppers were limited in buying - all items were now capped at two packs per customer.

"Coles has today introduced new purchase limits to improve availability for customers," the statement read.

 

The move comes just two days after Coles added mince to the list which already included pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, paper tissues and hand sanitisers which are also capped at two items per customer. Toilet paper remains limited to 1 pack per customer.

Coles has also temporarily suspended its change of mind policy to discourage over-purchasing.

Coles stores across the country are experiencing extreme product shortages as people panic about the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied
Coles' chief executive office Steven Cain said staff had been working "as hard as possible" to get more products on shelves - but more action was needed.

"As the situation around coronavirus continues to develop, we believe that everyone in the community should have access to their share of grocery items, particularly the elderly," he said.

"If you have already purchased additional items you no longer want, please look at donating them to community organisations or neighbours who have been struggling to purchase them during this time.

"We will get through this together," Mr Cain added.

 

ALDI

This morning Aldi Australia's CEO Tom Daunt also announced new limits in the German supermarket while calling on shoppers to be "calm".

From today, shoppers will now be restricted in buying dry pasta, flour, dry rice (excludes microwave rice), paper towels and hand sanitiser - all of which are now limited to two packs per customer.

Previously, Aldi had held off introducing grocery limits, only restricting shoppers to one pack of toilet roll.

 

Shoppers have previously shared photos of empty freezers in Aldi stores online. Picture: Facebook
"We know many of you are worried about the spread of coronavirus and your ability to access fresh food, hygiene products and essential items," Mr Daunt said in a statement. "We want to let you know that there is more than enough food to go around; we just need your patience and support."

He went on to explain that demand had "skyrocketed in the last few weeks", leading to the decision to temporarily suspended change of mind refunds to discourage over-purchasing.

Aldi Australia has also issued new conditions of entry to its stores to tackle the "absolutely unacceptable" acts of violence towards staff as fears heighten.

It also addressed those who try to "game" the product restriction policies following reports families were getting around toilet paper limits by sending young kids to the check-outs.

 

 

Aldi shoppers have reported seeing some using ‘un-Australian’ tactics to get past the buying limits, as customers were forced to wait in huge queues to get into a store on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
WOOLWORTHS

Woolworths has also taken a tougher stance on food restrictions, with CEO Brad Banducci issuing customers a grim message about toilet paper supplies on Saturday as Australians continued to panic buy and stockpile among a number of household "staples".

In an email sent to hundreds of customers, Mr Banducci said toilet paper "won't be available for pick up orders for the time being".

"Limits are now in place on toilet paper, wipes, paper towels, serviettes, rice and some other items," he said.

 

Supermarkets across the country are battling with empty shelves and angry shoppers. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
"Our toilet paper suppliers continue to work on meeting increased demand, and we're working with some suppliers to prioritise the production of smaller pack sizes, so we can make more packs available to you this week.

"Our team will be happy to see if toilet paper is available in store when you come in to pick up your order.

"We've been working hard to keep our shelves stocked and delivery and pick up windows available.

"However, as you are no doubt aware, demand is still very high and products are being bought more quickly than usual when they arrive in store.

"These remain challenging times and with the situation evolving."

RELATED: Coronavirus: New grocery limits at Coles, Costco, Woolworths

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci's email to customers contained a grim message about toilet paper supplies.
Mr Banducci said Woolworths had augmented its cleaning and hygiene practices with "an extra four hours of proactive deep cleaning in each supermarket every day".

He also said if any customer or employee at any individual supermarket was confirmed as having COVID-19 "we'll let you know in that store".

The supermarket chain also announced that they've partnered with Meals On Wheels to deliver toilet paper to the nation's seniors.

"We've now partnered with Meals On Wheels to begin the delivery of toilet paper directly to seniors in need," the supermarket wrote.

"The first deliveries were made in NSW today and we're doing what we can to expand this service in the weeks to come."

RELATED: Woolworths introduces dedicated shopping hour

 

Pension card holders lining up early at Woolworths Coffs Harbour this morning to make the most of the exclusive shopping hour. Picture: Supplied
Woolworths yesterday also introduced an "exclusive" shopping time for the elderly and disabled after heartbreaking images of people in empty aisles went viral.

The initiative will be between 7am and 8am and launched today, March 17 and will run until at least Friday, for people with a government-issued concession card.

It was a decision that was quickly followed by Coles who also introduced the same shopping hour for the elderly and those with disabilities.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

 

According to reports, parents are getting their children to line up and buy packs of toilet paper so they can take home more than one in the family’s shop. Picture: Facebook
aldi coles coronavirus grocery shopping shopping

