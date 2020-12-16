Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Supplies dropped to campers trapped in SE Qld Hinterland

by Luke Mortimer
16th Dec 2020 11:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

IT'S been revealed a rescue chopper saved the day by dropping food to a group of campers stranded in the Gold Coast Hinterland after floodwaters cut off their campsite.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service Queensland delivered food supplies to 11 campers stranded in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Supplied
The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service Queensland delivered food supplies to 11 campers stranded in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Supplied

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service Queensland released a stunning video on social media showing its chopper flying over swollen creeks in the Hinterland during Tuesday's food delivery.

"Following the recent heavy rainfall, multiple water crossings in the area have been flooded, cutting off road access to the campsite," the rescue service said.

The campers were trapped by flooding. Picture: Supplied
The campers were trapped by flooding. Picture: Supplied

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS

Queensland Police and Gold Coast City Council helped organise much-needed supplies for the 11 campers.

Wild weather conditions have eased on the Coast after heavy rainfall in recent days.

Upper Springbrook's weekly rainfall total had reached 967mm by Tuesday morning.

Queensland Police and Gold Coast City Council helped organise the food drop. Picture: Supplied
Queensland Police and Gold Coast City Council helped organise the food drop. Picture: Supplied

Gold Coast police have been contacted for more information.

Originally published as Supplies dropped to campers trapped in Hinterland

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cae package campers editors picks flooding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Premium Content Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Health Some Queensland workers could be forced to have a COVID-19 vaccine or risk losing their jobs, with major employers not ruling out making the job compulsory.

        NAMED: Warwick residents busted for drug crimes

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick residents busted for drug crimes

        News Marijuana, meth, and more. This is your list of the Rose City residents convicted...

        Tributes flow for beloved Southern Downs school legend

        Premium Content Tributes flow for beloved Southern Downs school legend

        News Family, friends, and community share fond memories after devastating loss of Pat...

        4600 jobs in $5.5b blowout’s silver lining

        Premium Content 4600 jobs in $5.5b blowout’s silver lining

        News Inland Rail cost blows out to $14.5b, 4600 more jobs for Qld