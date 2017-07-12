Support for amnesty as residents hand in guns

TIME TO ACT: Firearms can be handed in to a licensed firearms dealer or Warwick Police.

AS THE national firearms amnesty enters it's second week, Warwick Police have been upbeat about the response from residents. .

Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the way people had reacted so far to the amnesty was promising.

"Since the start of the month we've had 10 firearms handed in,” Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

"There could be a lot of circumstances in which people might possess these firearms, but now is a chance to get rid of them with no questions asked.”

The amnesty continues until 30 September, giving people plenty of time to hand in or register their firearms.

"If you are bringing a firearm to be handed in, it is essential that an appointment is made,” he said.

"However, licensed firearms dealers are the preferred method of disposal and reduce, and we would encourage people to go to them if possible”

Ross Bartley is a licensed firearms dealer, and encouraged people to use the amnesty period.

"Most firearms brought to us will be to attach to a person's license, which isn't a problem” Mr Bartley said.

"We won't expect to see too much action until September, as people can tend to leave things like this until the last minute.

"The whole amnesty has been well publicised, and the people in charge are promoting it well.

"People are welcome to come down if they want their firearm destructed, to be sold or to have it attached to a person's license.”

Downs Guns and Ammo are also accepting firearms during the amnesty period, and have reported that they already have had a number of firearms handed in.

The Queensland branch of the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia, with over 65,000 members, has also thrown their support behind the decision.

President Bob Green commended the decision by the Commonwealth Government to reduce the number of unregistered firearms.

"This amnesty is a chance for anyone with a gun they shouldn't have - perhaps granddad's old .303 from the war, or an old .22 rifle they found in the back of a late relative's shed - to either register it to a gun license or hand it in,” Mr Green said.

"Our members are law-abiding firearms owners from all walks of life and are passionate about doing the right thing by ensuring only properly licensed and responsible people have access to guns.”

Contact Bartley Rural Guns and Gear on 0429 637 729 or Downs Guns and Ammo on 46614222