Support for small business shifting to seven days

Sophie Lester
| 14th Jul 2017 6:35 PM

WITH Sunday trading looming, Warwick Chamber of Commerce says it will be there to back small businesses through the shift.

Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh said while large retailers like Woolworths may have pushed for the changes, the Chamber wanted to advocate for local small business owners.

"This isn't about letting the big guys make the calls, it's about giving small businesses a choice," Ms Keogh said.

"From a chamber perspective this is very much about supporting local business and advocating on their behalf as Sunday trading comes into effect.

Ms Keogh was joined this morning by National Retail Association industry policy, research and projects manager David Stout.

Mr Stout said while it was understandable small independent retailers had their doubts about seven day trading, the introduction of Sunday trade in Dalby and Gatton within the past two years showed benefits of retail.

"We know that it normally takes a while for that to show," he said.

"One of the major targets of this has been getting more tourists into Warwick and Stanthorpe on a Sunday."

Ms Keogh said retail trends indicated a statewide shift towards shopping at weekends.

"What we're seeing is fewer people are shopping on a Monday and a Tuesday and more people shopping on Saturdays and Sundays," she said.

"We know there will be an increase through Jumpers and Jazz and that that is not necessarily indicative of the long-term.

"We hope this can help stop that leakage (of spending) out of the region that has historically been there."

During July and August, Ms Keogh said the Chamber of Commerce to collect more details of local businesses, and for extra members.

New members who join in these months will be in the running to win flights to Canberra to meet with Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  national retail association retail rose city shoppingworld sunday trading warwick chamber of commerce warwick developments

