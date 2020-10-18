SUPPORT HALTED: RSL to find new path to help vulnerable

DETERMINED: Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch president Martin Corbett will continue to fight for affordable housing for veterans.

DETERMINED: Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch president Martin Corbett will continue to fight for affordable housing for veterans.

THE Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch’s plans to help the region’s most vulnerable have been halted with the Southern Downs Regional Council unable to offer immediate support.

An application was put before council at last week’s ordinary meeting, asking for access to council owned land at a reduced cost to build affordable accommodation for veterans doing it tough.

Under local government regulations, council must follow the “default contracting processes”.

Sub-Branch president Martin Corbett said the assistance sought from council was just one avenue the sub-branch was exploring.

“It will be disappointing considering there isn’t this type of facility available in Stanthorpe like this,” Mr Corbett said.

“At the end of the day, buying the land is the easy part but building and accommodation is the most expensive.

“We would look at doing other things like approaching the state and federal government.”

The Sub-Branch are looking to build three units to help assist veterans with affordable living.

Mr Corbett said the idea had received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have any homeless accommodation. We have a lot of backpackers, but we don’t have anything for the underprivileged,” he said.

“The stuff the RSL were looking at is mainly for the veterans who need accommodation and to help with their self-isolation.”

Veteran housing is not uncommon on the Southern Downs, with the Warwick RSL leasing out two units to returned service men and women.

Mayor Vic Pennisi it was integral to follow regulations governing local government while supporting community organisations.

“Our regulations give us firm guidelines about how we can solve problems and provide assistance to the community,”

“We need to ensure we work within these guidelines to protect council and the community organisations we work alongside.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

DRAFT SET: Riders’ renewed confidence with first gig locked in

OUTRAGE: Councillor weighs in on $47m Botanical Gardens project

CRIME WRAP: Police operation targets drug drivers

REVEALED: Granite Belt childcare centres not meeting standards