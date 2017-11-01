Support key to end tradie crisis

TRADE CUTS: Julie Weston and Renae O'Dea both know first-hand the struggles of apprenticeships. .

TRADE CUTS: Julie Weston and Renae O'Dea both know first-hand the struggles of apprenticeships. . Elyse Wurm

JULIE Weston started a hairdressing apprenticeship later than most and twice gave it up.

She became one of almost half of Queensland apprentices who drop out of their training in what could be an impending "tradie crisis”.

It was the nerves associated with completing the apprenticeship that almost derailed Mrs Weston's career, as she quit just six months after starting her training in 2009.

"Just having to deal with day-to-day working life and having a child at school,” she said.

"I just think it was lacking confidence because of my mature age.

"Working with younger people I thought they thought I should know what I was doing when I didn't, I could never get my head around that.”

Mrs Weston had to travel and stay in Toowoomba while completing her training blocks as an apprentice.

She said studying from Warwick could be isolating without face-to-face support.

"It would have made a big difference if someone had come in and had one-on-one with me more often,” she said.

Mrs Weston said the wages for hairdressing apprentices were pretty poor and a mature age student allowance she received while studying was no longer available.

"I don't think you could live on your own, away from home on an apprentice wage, buying food, paying for rent or paying off a car,” she said.

Renae O'Dea works as a mature-aged apprentice with Mrs Weston, saying she struggles with the wages.

"It gets hard because you have to support yourself,” she said.

"I just really have to watch my budget and live with what I can.”

Miss O'Dea isn't convinced the government could offer greater support.

"I'm just getting used to it because I want the qualification,” she said.

Mrs Weston has now completed her training in September and owns Hair Together and True Beauty in Warwick.

She hopes to see the government provide greater in-salon support for students in Warwick in the future.

"Instead of TAFE, have a trainer come here as well to help them,” she said.

"Even just a bit of moral support or working with them for the day.

In 2017, apprentices and trainees make up just 2.7percent of the total workforce, the lowest in a decade.

Despite a demand for skilled trade workers nationwide, nearly 50percent of the the young Australians who start an apprenticeship drop out within four years.

National Centre for Vocational Education Research data also shows 56 per cent of apprentices who began training in 2010 had finished working in their trade four years later.

More recently, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland highlighted statistics showing the number of Queenslanders in apprenticeships had fallen to just 7800 in December from a whopping 26,600 in June 2012.

Many pinned low apprentice wages as the biggest deterrent for young people.

Belle Vue Cafe employee Alex Meyers said she would not have considered doing an apprenticeship as wages were not enough to support herself.

"I think it's really made for school leavers who are still living at home,” she said.

"There is no way you could live out of home and pay rent, bills and rego even here where it is relatively cheap to live when you're earning about $300 to $400 for a 40-hour week.”

Stanthorpe man Chris Campbell said low income earned through a four-year trade apprenticeship was a deterrent for some to complete their training.

"You know why there's less apprenticeships? Because they realise that with four years training you get less pay than you do without it,” Mr Campbell said.

"I've done my trade only to find people on farms and labourers are bringing the same and better money.”

BUSY At Work consultant Donna Howard said there were a number of reasons why an apprentice may choose to leave their training, though generally retention rates were high.

"All in all we have good outcomes here in Warwick,” Mrs Howard said.

"Sometimes they may start it and realise it's not their calling and not what they want to do.

"Sometimes the wages are a big thing, because they are on the wage until they're fully qualified and sometimes they just don't have the proper training and support.”

Warwick Mower Centre owner Cheryl Sondergeld said apprenticeships were crucial to sustaining skilled tradespeople in the community.

"I think there's too much expectation put on tertiary education when kids come out of school,” Mrs Sondergeld said.

"I think there's not enough emphasis on the trade industry and how to prepare people for the industry.”

"You used to deal with the one apprenticeship board but now you have to go through TAFE or employment agencies.

"I'd like to see it streamlined and go back to being just the one body.”

Despite the fall across Queensland, the number of apprentices in the south west TAFE region grew by 155 in the past two financial years.

Business strategy consultant for the Warwick campus Drew Flint said there had been steady growth in the number of apprentices.

"Apprenticeships are generally dependent on the willingness of an employer to take on someone and that has a lot to do with confidence in the economy,” Mr Flint said.

"Major infrastructure coming into the region can be a trigger for more trainees coming to the region.”

NCVER data found up to 70 per cent of apprentices drop out in first year and between 40-50 per cent by third year.

Overall more than 25% of cancellations lost their jobs, 16% due to personal reasons, 20% career change, 13% due to boss or not getting on with workmates. Only 5% were due to training issues

Just one third of apprentices in construction trades, hairdressing or hospitality finished their training in 2015.

One in three construction workers and 15 per cent of hairdressers left within the first year.