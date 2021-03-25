Support swells for family of man killed in horror crash

29yo Arie Putra was tragically killed in a truck crash just outside Stanthorpe on Monday night.

29yo Arie Putra was tragically killed in a truck crash just outside Stanthorpe on Monday night.

Touching sentiments and donations have flown from the Stanthorpe community after a 29-year-old man was tragically killed in a truck crash this week.

Arie Putra was driving the sedan that collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction on the New England Highway near McGlew Street at 10.20pm on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman travelling in the passenger seat of the car and the male truck driver were both taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition.

Family friend Nadya Nofita set up a GoFundMe drive to raise money for her friend's funeral, who she said left his home in Indonesia in 2019 to "chase his dreams" in Australia.

"This tragic accident has left his family back home in Indonesia broken. The only one of Arie's family in Australia is his brother," she wrote.

"After some discussion with the family, they have decided to have a funeral here in Brisbane, Australia instead of bringing him back to Indonesia.

"This means his family can't see him for the last time.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

"With no insurance and a little support here in Australia, I hope we as a community could help (with) his funeral cost as we know it costs a fortune."

The response was an incredible swell of community support from Stanthorpe and beyond, with $10,221 raised in about 24 hours.

Dozens of residents also took to social media to send their condolences with Arie's family.

"Oh no, not another young death on our roads. R.I.P. young man, sincere condolences to all who knew him," Anne Marsh wrote.

Caron Hopkins shared the sentiment, writing, "Very tragic and heartbreaking. Condolences to the family and strength to the girl with him."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Click here to visit the Help Arie's Funeral GoFundMe. Donations have been disabled at this stage.

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

Skyrocketing Storm King levels bring 12 months' supply

Woman hit by car while helping turtle

Farmers delighted as dams fill for first time in years