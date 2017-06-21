Supporting veterans to lead an active life again

RIGHT MOVES: Exercise physiologist Harry Marshall (left) with John Palmer completing a few strengthening exercises.

SUPPORTING veterans in regaining the ability to lead an active life is a key focus of a new exercise treatment clinic in Warwick.

Active Body Conditioning set up in the Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre 14 weeks ago, offering exercise physiology services to assist those in the community with chronic conditions and injuries.

"What we're here to achieve is to work with our clients to improve their quality of life,” exercise physiologist Harry Marshall said.

Referrals from doctors are required to take part in the program and funding is available through the Department of Veterans Affairs for those with clinical conditions.

Bulk billing is also available through Medicare and the practice is a registered provider of services for private health insurance claims and also Workcover clients.

About 20 people are currently using the services in Warwick.

Mr Marshall said he assisted people with a range of conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder, type 2 diabetes and arthritis.

Stationed in Warwick for about a month, Mr Marshall said he was already seeing improvements being made.

"After four weeks those changes are quite subtle, but in terms of movement I've already noticed increased mobility.

"Two new clients have already made improvements in strength, mobility... They say they're getting less pain in their joints.

"For some of them movement hasn't been happening for them for a very long time, so any little change is great.”

The benefits extend beyond physical improvements, as the program can help foster connections between people.

"Especially in the veteran program, some of them can get quite lonely if they're living by themselves,” Mr Marshall said.

"This (program) allows them to come into a relaxed environment to talk to other clients and have a good catch-up.”

Mr Marshall incorporates different treatment options including hydro classes and hopes to expand into group sessions in future.

"This is the perfect site for it,” he said.