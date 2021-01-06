Surprise! Boyfriend’s epic proposal while under water

Lauren Humphrey and Alex Molloy became engaged while scuba diving on the Coast. Photo: Subsurface Scuba/Stephen Kerry

Lauren Humphrey and Alex Molloy became engaged while scuba diving on the Coast. Photo: Subsurface Scuba/Stephen Kerry

A man has made quite a splash by popping the question to his girlfriend while scuba diving in Sunshine Coast waters.

Lauren Humphrey and Alex Molloy were visiting family in the region when a dive on Monday changed their lives.

Mr Molloy's romantic plan three months in the making ended in celebration after his girlfriend said "yes" under the deep blue sea.

Mr Molloy with the ring in his hand. Photo: Subsurface Scuba/Stephen Kerry

After dating for 11 years, he said the unusual proposal was appropriate.

"We've watched a lot of friends get engaged and get married so to surprise her at this point I'd have to get a bit inventive," he said.

Stockland study finds big smoke being brushed for suburbia

"After a pretty tough and home-bound year with the virus, we were so excited to get away for a holiday for Christmas.

"I just thought it was the perfect surprise to do with that."

The proposal was a shock to Ms Humphrey, who said the staff at Subsurface Scuba made sure she was none the wiser.

The happy couple after their dive. Photo: Subsurface Scuba/Stephen Kerry

"I was very surprised," she said.

"I think part because we had to move the date of the dive around a little bit just because of weather and bad conditions where you couldn't see very far in the water.

"I didn't think there was anything special about this dive."

Old photos reveal extend of Noosa Spit transformation

The Mooloolaba-based business was in on the surprise and staff were there to capture the epic moment.

"She pointed at a sea shell and I thought 'oh it's a shell', and I didn't realise that it was a ring box," Ms Humphrey said.

The Subsurface team celebrating the happy ending. Photo: Subsurface Scuba/Stephen Kerry

"The dolphins ended up circling us while it was going on, so it was pretty special."

The couple in their early 30s thanked the team at Subsurface Scuba for making the day one they'll never forget.

"Because we've been together for so long I don't think anyone was too surprised, but it's been fun telling the story of how we got formally engaged," Mr Molloy said.

"The team was so friendly in trying to maintain this ruse up until the last moment."