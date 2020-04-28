Menu
CENTENARIAN: Joffre Bell with wife Rhyl and Condamine MP Pat Weir celebrating his 100th birthday.
Community

SURPRISE! Driveway celebration for living legend

Tessa Flemming
28th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
AS CLIFTON’S oldest resident, Joffre Bell had become something of a town legend.

So when it looked as if he would not get to celebrate his 100th birthday in true style, it was up to the community to bring the party to him.

Hundreds of cars drove by the WWII vet’s house on Monday in a surprise celebration organised by the Clifton RSL Sub-branch and Freemasons.

Clifton RSL secretary Anne Glasheen said it was a fitting hooray for a man of Mr Bell’s stature.

“He’s been a part of the community his whole life,” she said.

“He owned a business for many years and was a supporter of most things locally.

“He really is such a well-respected­ gentleman in town.”

Ms Glasheen applauded the community who came out in “full force, with Condamine MP Pat Weir presenting Mr Bell’s letter from the Queen.

Mr Bell said it was “amazed” by the surprise but expected no less from the town he “wouldn’t live without”.

“I was born here in the house just across the road and I’ve grown with the town and the town’s grown with me,” he said.

“I’m not about the city or the beach – it’s the bush for me.”

He noted his time in the air force “travelling the world” as among the most influential, as well as his years at boarding school and raising his family.

Asked many times for his secret to old age, he has nailed it: “I can sum it down to one sentence – good luck,” he said

Warwick Daily News

