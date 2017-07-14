Surprise of a lifetime for young Warwick birthday girl

A TRIP to Adelaide with her nanna yesterday has turned into the surprise of a lifetime for Warwick youngster Maddison Wells.

On a trip to see some family down south, Maddison's first surprise came when the lady at the airport service desk noticed it was her birthday and wished her a happy one.

It got even better from there for the Warwick Central Year 1 student.

Once on board her flight, they announced the beaming 6-year-old's birthday to the whole plane over the intercom.

That then turned into an impromptu all-in rendition of the Happy Birthday song.

But, the real surprise was still to come.

In a generous show of birthday spirit, Maddison and her nanna were then taken for a tour of the cockpit, which was a massive thrill for the little girl.

Certainly a birthday to remember.