HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Surprise celebration in the time of coronavirus
SURPRISE: Social distancing doesn’t stop 40th celebration

Bianca Hrovat
30th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
IT was a birthday surprise Becky Smith could never forget.

Children rushed to their windows and elderly neighbours peered from their front porches as more than 20 cars rolled into the suburban Warwick street, holding colourful signs, streamers and blasting Happy Birthday from their speakers.

Friends threw presents, rolls of customised toilet paper and balloons onto Becky's lawn as she stood, shocked, fresh from a shower with a coffee in hand.

"I wasn't expecting anything like this!" she said, laughing.

"I've never had such a birthday surprise before!"

 

 

Reece Purkis, Todd Purkis and Becky Smith outside of the family home.
Reece Purkis, Todd Purkis and Becky Smith outside of the family home.

 

 

Cut off from the world by coronavirus concerns, Becky was having a quiet 40th birthday with partner Todd Purkis and son Reece Purkis.

"I thought maybe we could go out and have dinner or something, but we couldn't even do that," Becky said.

"I decided I was cancelling my birthday this year."

Her friends, however, had other plans.

Inspired by a similar gag on social media, Gill Toteman quietly organised an innovative way to celebrate their friend without breaking social distancing rules.

At first, just four cars of people signed on to spread the cheer, but as word spread, it quickly grew to more than 20.

Friend Patrice Riordan said it was a testament to how beloved Becky was among those who knew her.

"So many people showed up for her," she said.

"She is amazing."

Becky said the surprise really lifted her spirits in a time of global uncertainty and the toilet paper, of course, would come in handy.

 

 

READY TO ROLL: Coronavirus restrictions forced these friends to get thinking of new ways to celebrate.
READY TO ROLL: Coronavirus restrictions forced these friends to get thinking of new ways to celebrate.

