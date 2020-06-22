Surprising Aussie gift for British PM on his birthday

Boris Johnson has now been given the chance to know the delight of a double coat Tim Tam.

The British Prime Minister launched trade deal talks between the UK and Australia this week by saying he wanted to be able to buy "reasonably priced Tim Tams".

But News Corp noticed he was missing out, he had only been given the original Tim Tam flavour.

As Australians know, there is so much more to Tim Tams, particularly the luxurious double coat variety.

So we dispatched a special delivery of 14 packets of Tim Tams, including the white, caramel, mint, double coat and white chocolate varieties.

The package was delivered to No. 10 Downing Street, along with a birthday card as Mr Johnson celebrated his 56th birthday on Friday.

Mr Johnson said in a video last week that he wanted Tim Tams to be included in the trade talks, with Australia to receive more imports of the UK's Penguin biscuits.

Penguin biscuits, the UK's version of Tim Tams, are milk chocolate covered biscuits filled with chocolate cream, individually wrapped and have less biscuits per pack than Tim Tams.

"We send you Penguins and you send us, with reduced tariffs, these wonderful Arnott's Tim Tams," Mr Johnson said.

"How long can the British people be deprived of the opportunity to have Arnott's Tim Tams at a reasonable price?"

The Tim Tam detente was a welcome relief in the UK last week, which has been crippled by coronavirus for the past three months.

It was understood that some British MPs loved the Tim Tam joke, with some commentators saying it was "classic Boris" as he turned a dry topic into something worth talking about.

And it wrestled back some of the agenda in the UK press, with the photo of Mr Johson published in The Times newspaper, among stories about the problems of dealing with the coronavirus fallout.

News Corp scoured London for Tim Tams last week, which have been in short supply because of the pandemic.

Some shops selling them have closed.

Some were found in a small store, St Marcus Fine Foods, in a housing estate in Roehampton, south west London, where we paid 4.25 GBP ($7.69) per pack.

George Brandis, Australia's High Commissioner to the UK, jumped into the debate, pleading for Tim Tams to come down in price.

"Do a deal, axe the Tim Tam tax, create more jobs," he wrote on Twitter.

"We can do a deal, ditch the 8% tariff tax on #TimTams and create jobs with free trade.

@BorisJohnson gets it. Let's get this deal done."

Originally published as Surprising Aussie gift for British PM on his birthday