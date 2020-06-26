Surprising facts about Sex and the City

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in TV show 'Sex in the City'.

Over 20 years ago television was changed forever. That's no exaggeration.

Sex And The City debuted on TV and we've been identifying with Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha ever since.

The series has inspired multiple generations of women to pack up their bags and try to hack it in the big city of dreams, to dress their most stylish, to pursue even the most questionable of men.

Over its six season run, Sex And The City raked in 54 Emmy Award nominations (winning seven), 24 Golden Globe nominations (winning eight) and 11 Screen Actors' Guild Award nominations (winning three). It's streaming now on Binge*.

Sex And The City starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall. Picture: Supplied

There's a reason we're still talking about the series all these years later. It changed the way women were portrayed on television, and gifted us with some of the most iconic looks, lines, and locations of all time.

In honour of the series turning 20, here are 11 fun facts about Sex And The City, from trivia facts about its performers to secrets about its iconic looks.

THAT OPENING SEQUENCE TUTU WAS A STEAL

That famous white tulle skirt that Carrie dons in the opening sequence was found in a bargain bucket for just $US5.

"I was in a showroom and there was a bucket on the floor, for like, five dollars each, and I pull out this tulle skirt," Sex And The City costumer Patricia Field said. "I'm like, 'I don't know, let's just take this.'"

THERE'S A REASON CARRIE NEVER GETS NAKED

Sarah Jessica Parker was the only member of the central foursome that had a "no nudity" clause in her contract. That's why we only really ever see Carrie in her underwear - while other characters are seen in a lot less clothing than that.

THE SHOW MADE MAGNOLIA BAKERY A BIG DEAL

After Miranda and Carrie got cupcakes at Magnolia Bakery at 401 Bleecker Street, the store became so popular it had to employ a bouncer.

KIM CATTRALL WAS METHOD

Even if she was shooting scenes that only featured her from the waist up, Kim Cattrall insisted on wearing heels. She said it made her feel more like Samantha.

NATASHA'S INSIPID WARDROBE WAS INTENTIONAL

Mr Big's young wife, Natasha (Bridget Moynahan who, fun fact, previously starred as a dancing bartender in Coyote Ugly), always wore light colours to convey her personality was "vanilla".

SEASON FIVE WAS CUT SHORT

There's a reason season five of Sex And The City only has eight episodes - Sarah Jessica Parker was pregnant with son James Wilkie Broderick, born October 28, 2002.

If you look closely, you can catch her bump during Bitsy and Bobby's Hamptons wedding in the season finale.

THAT FAMOUS POND FALL WAS SHOT ONLY ONCE

Carrie and Big fall into the Central Park pond in season three, episode 18 "Cock-a-Doodle-Do" - and it turns out they only had to shoot it once.

The pond was apparently dredged and cleared of garbage before they shot the scene, but when they did fall in, Parker cut her foot at the bottom. She wound up having to get a tetanus shot as soon as they got out of the water.

9/11 CHANGED THE OPENING CREDITS

From season one to season four, episode 12, Sarah Jessica Parker's name appeared in front of the World Trade Centre towers. After 9/11, however, her name began appearing with the Empire State Building.

CYNTHIA NIXON'S FAMOUS RED MANE ISN'T REAL

Miranda's ravishing red hair we're still raving about? It's not natural. Cynthia Nixon is actually a natural blonde, and she dyed her hair for the role.

Clearly something about it stuck, however, because she's still rocking a strawberry blonde look.

IT MADE TV HISTORY

Sex And The City was the first cable series to ever win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sarah Jessica Parker in one of her iconic looks. Picture: Supplied

THEY NEVER WORE THE SAME THING TWICE

Costume designer Patricia Field never repeated an outfit on any of the women - except once, with the fur jacket seen in the last sequence, which also appears in the very first episode of the series.

