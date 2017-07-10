Surrounded by furry friends; Warwick woman's dream job

FUR SURE: Fran Griffin made sure her career meant she'd be surrounded by animals.

AFTER trying numerous different career paths that didn't involve animals, Fran Griffin finally rediscovered her calling and stuck with it.

The self-confessed animal lover grew up on the beaches of Sydney and said it was the ideal upbringing.

"The six of us kids lived at the beach,” she said.

"And five cents would buy enough potato scallops to feed all of us.”

Mrs Griffin said at school she had dreams of becoming a vet.

"When I was in my teens, the family packed up and we got out of the city, moving to a property in central New South Wales,” she said.

"Suddenly I was surrounded by animals and a lifelong love affair began.

"We had horses, ducks, pigs, lambs, cows, cats and dogs - it was sensational.

"I loved my horses.”

From there Mrs Griffin started working in horse studs, travelling to farms all over NSW.

"I'm a classic Pisces,” she said.

"Just going with the flow.”

In the late 1980s, she married chef Damian and the couple moved to Queensland.

"We worked as a team, managing resorts up and down the coast,” she said.

"We worked in Ingham and spent a year or two in the Daintree.

"We lived in the resort at first, then got ourselves a little block and really lived rough.

"It was a brilliant experience.”

Mrs Griffin said they were right off the grid.

"We had no running water, but it rained enough to fill our small tank every few days,” she said.

"We had no power either, not even a generator.

"No TV, no radio, those things were at work if we needed them, but out there in the rainforest, life was so simple.

"Lots of books, read by candlelight.

"It was magical.”

After a move back to reality on the Gold Coast, Mrs Griffin found work at a dog grooming salon.

"I learn my trade there,” she said.

"And after about seven years, Damian suggested we start our own service and we decided the Gold Coast wasn't the place to do that, so we looked further afield.

"We came to Warwick and loved it, we have everything we need here and the lovely people just made it for us.”

Mrs Griffin said she worked several jobs before starting a part-time dog grooming service while working at the Condamine Medical Centre.

"It just got busier and busier and the time came to open a shop and go from there,” he said.

"That was a brave but ultimately a good decision and Total Dog Grooming was born, almost seven years ago now.”