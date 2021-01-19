Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters called to a house blaze have made the shocking discovery of a body inside. The Homicide Squad is now investigating.
Firefighters called to a house blaze have made the shocking discovery of a body inside. The Homicide Squad is now investigating.
Crime

Body found in house fire as Homicide Squad investigates

by Angie Raphael
19th Jan 2021 7:05 PM

The Homicide Squad is investigating the "suspicious" death of a man who was found at a home in Perth's southeast after firefighters were called to a blaze.

Firefighters were responding to a house fire on Jannali Way in Armadale about 7.30am on Tuesday when they requested police assistance.

"A man was located inside the residence deceased and his death is deemed to be suspicious," police said in a statement.

A man aged in his 30s, who knew the deceased man, is assisting police.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash camera vision between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as 'Suspicious': body found in house fire

crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Premium Content Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Property Bad news for tenants with latest figures showing the rental market is nearing crisis point as vacancy rates dip below one per cent across the state.

        Man harasses ex in hopes of rekindling romance

        Premium Content Man harasses ex in hopes of rekindling romance

        News The Warwick court heard the 57yo’s ‘extreme difficulty’ moving on drove him to...

        70MM+ RAIN: Killarney battles wild afternoon storms

        Premium Content 70MM+ RAIN: Killarney battles wild afternoon storms

        News The damaging winds were strong enough to snap a power pole, while other towns saw...

        Police on hunt for Warwick car thieves

        Premium Content Police on hunt for Warwick car thieves

        News Police are asking residents to come forward after the car was stolen in broad...