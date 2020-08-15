Menu
Man found in hotel and person of interest
Crime

‘Suspicious’: Body of missing businessman found in hotel

by Andrea Falvo
15th Aug 2020 5:03 PM
A major investigation is being carried out after the body of a man who disappeared during a work trip to the Far North was found in a Cairns hotel under "suspicious" circumstances.

Police launched a missing-persons investigation after Brisbane-based auditor Anthony Brady, 52, missed his flight home on Thursday, raising concerns with his family.

He flew into the Far North on Monday and had been staying at the Cairns Plaza Hotel on the Esplanade.

 

 

The body of 52-year-old Anthony Brady has been found in a Cairns hotel. Police are carrying out a major investigation.
A major investigation was launched with police on Friday revealing they had tracked Mr Brady's movements to a Sheridan St service station on Wednesday night, but from there the trail had gone cold.

Cairns police also searched thick scrub and drains 5km from where Mr Brady was last seen.

About 4.30pm on Friday police discovered his body at Sunshine Tower Hotel on Sheridan St.

 

 

Acting Detective Inspector Jason Smith addresses Cairns media regarding missing man Anthony Brady. August 15, 2020. PICTURE: Toby Vue
Police are treating the death as suspicious and detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad travelled to Cairns overnight to assist with the investigation.

Acting Detective Inspector Jason Smith said a post mortem examination is also being carried out, which would "reveal more information to police" in regards to Mr Brady's death.

"The circumstances of the death appears suspicious at this stage, however we're keeping an open mind," A/Dep Insp Smith said.

"To be thorough we've called upon the services of the Homicide Investigation Unit - we currently have four homicide investigation officers here in Cairns assisting with the investigation."Investigators have released the image of a 32-year-old woman who may be able to assist with the investigation.

A/Det Insp Smith said it was believed the woman was the last person to see Mr Brady alive and could hold important information regarding Mr Brady's movements leading up to his death.

He confirmed the woman was known to police.

 

Investigators have released the image of a 32-year-old woman (pictured) who may be able to assist with a major investigation following the discovery 52-year-old Brisbane man Anthony Brady's body in a Cairns hotel on Friday, August 14, 2020. Picture: Queensland Police Service
"This female appears to be the last person to have seen Mr Brady alive and we're very keen to speak to her to find out the circumstances, or anything that she might know, in regards to the last movements of Mr Brady," A/Det Insp Smith said.

"Currently we feel this woman has some information that would be able to advance the investigation significantly and we'd very much like to speak with her.

"She is only of interest to us at the moment, she is not a suspect."

If you have information that could assist police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

 

 

Investigators have released the image of a 32-year-old woman (pictured) who may be able to assist with a major investigation following the discovery 52-year-old Brisbane man Anthony Brady's body in a Cairns hotel on Friday, August 14, 2020. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Originally published as 'Suspicious death': Body of missing businessman found in Cairns hotel

crime missing man murder queensland crime

