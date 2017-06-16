Suspicious package on Warwick street raises alarm

Police are seeking the owner of a tool bag found on a Warwick footpath yesterday.

A SUSPICIOUS package left outside a shop on Palmerin St yesterday had store owners calling for Warwick police.

Thankfully the offending item turned out to be a tool bag but police are now struggling to locate the bag's owner.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the bag must belong to a tradie.

"Unfortunately there were no identifying marks on the bag," he said.

"But it's clearly for a specific industry and whoever is missing it more than likely wants it back soon."

The bag was found on the footpath outside Mr Rental on Palmerin St but is now in hands of Warwick police.

Anyone who is missing a tool bag, should contact them on 46604444 or drop into the station on Fitzroy St.