Swanfels shelter to come 'before storm season'

RESIDENTS of Swanfels will see a replacement shelter built at Pioneer Park before the year is out.

Southern Downs Regional Council hosted about 50 local residents at Warwick Town Hall last night to discuss the three-month project to rebuild the shelter at a cost of $25,000.

The original shed was dismantled by the council in January owing to significant termite damage to the wooden structure.

Council community services and major projects manager Michael Bell said the new shelter would use local timbers, and All Trades Queensland apprentices would help with the construction.

Engineering Services director Peter See said he was pleased the building work would support youth employment.

"In conjunction with All Trades Queensland, I'm pleased that council can support the training and employment opportunities for the young people of the Southern Downs,” Mr See said.

"We want to get this done before storm season,” Mr Bell said.

"Our aim is to give this back to the community as soon as possible so we've asked for people's details so they can be updated on the progress of the project.

"The new shelter will be in the exact same place subject to site conditions; the old shelter had sunk in the blacksoil and as many parks have been built on rubbish tips in the past there could be debris buried that we're currently unaware of that could change the intended position.”

Mr Bell said wooden benches included in the original shelter are currently in storage and are expected to be replaced in the new shelter.