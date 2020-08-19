Menu
SNACK SORTED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is teaming up with a well-known brand to deliver an exciting new flavour combo.
Sweet combo: Bundy business releasing new snack

Rhylea Millar
19th Aug 2020 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:17 PM
A BUNDABERG business has teamed up with a well-known brand to deliver the ultimate snack.

Ginger beer and chocolate lovers will have plenty of reason to rejoice with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker's teaming up to combine the two favourites.

 

CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.

 

The two popular brands will release a Ginger Caramel chocolate in the traditional 250g sized block.

Whittaker's Brewed Ginger Caramel Chocolate will be available in Coles supermarkets across the country from August 31 and New Zealand from August 24.

