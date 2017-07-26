22°
News

Sweet dreams for Warwick's little ones

26th Jul 2017 7:36 AM
Mem Fox's Time For Bed
Mem Fox's Time For Bed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FALLING asleep has never been so cute.

Mem Fox's Time for Bed is the ultimate bedtime story for kids across the nation, and you can get it for just $2.30 with today's paper.

This beautifully-illustrated book shows baby animals getting ready for bed with some gentle encouragement from their parents.

Your kids will catch the drowsiness from the calves, mice and foals and drift off into a deep, sweet sleep.

This is the fourth book in our Great Australian Storybook Collection and there are 15 in total to collect over the next two weeks.

Because today is our community edition, get your token in The Courier-Mail. But grab the Warwick Daily News tomorrow for I Went Walking.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

  • Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail)
  • Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (The Courier-Mail)
  • Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Warwick Daily News)
  • Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (The Courier-Mail)
  • Thursday 27 July - I Went (Warwick Daily News)
  • Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Warwick Daily News)
  • Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (Warwick Daily News)
  • Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail)
  • Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (The Courier-Mail)
  • Tuesday 1 August - This & That (Warwick Daily News)
  • Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (The Courier-Mail)
  • Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (Warwick Daily News)
  • Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (Warwick Daily News)
  • Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Warwick Daily News)
  • Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to www.greataussiestories.com.au.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  book offer mem fox special offers token warwick daily news

Mine revamp to bring new jobs

Mine revamp to bring new jobs

New jobs are set to bring a boost with new MRV Metals project

Bright colours and bright personalities

MUSIC MAN: Wilf Sim has been filling Palmerin St with the sound of his harmonica for Jumpers and Jazz.

Meet the people bringing extra pizazz to Jumpers and Jazz

Patient transported after second hwy crash

TRANSPORTED: A man has been taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after hwy crash.

Emergency crews respond to the scene 100m away from an earlier crash

Single-vehicle crash on New England Hwy

RESPONDING: Emergency crews are responding to crash at Dalveen.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene outside Warwick

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Warwick parkrun with a difference this Saturday

Peter Doyle and Jeff Morris in a Warwick parkrun.

Come in your PJs to Warwick parkrun

Referees' night a must in touch

REFS NIGHT: First season senior referee of the year Caitie Teo with Warwick touch president Justin Nolan.

Touch team reminded - referees' night is compulsory

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Tuesday

LEARN CRAFT: There are plenty of workshops happening around town today.

See a masterpiece come together or learn a new craft

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

CLIPS of a Ninja Warrior contestant who died before the series aired were shown during the final, leaving viewers confused.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Singer Dr G. Yunupingu dies aged 46

World famous blind Aboriginal singer Dr G. Yunupingu passed away in Darwin yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

“Today we mourn the loss of a great Australian..."

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Rural Benefits

522 Roona Road, Junabee 4370

Rural 3 1 2 $ 269,000

JUNABEE - only 12K East of Warwick. Set on 1133 m, in a rural community with mountain and valley views, is a 3 bedroom brick home on a bitumen road. All bedroom...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.