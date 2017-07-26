Sweet dreams for Warwick's little ones

FALLING asleep has never been so cute.

Mem Fox's Time for Bed is the ultimate bedtime story for kids across the nation, and you can get it for just $2.30 with today's paper.

This beautifully-illustrated book shows baby animals getting ready for bed with some gentle encouragement from their parents.

Your kids will catch the drowsiness from the calves, mice and foals and drift off into a deep, sweet sleep.

This is the fourth book in our Great Australian Storybook Collection and there are 15 in total to collect over the next two weeks.

Because today is our community edition, get your token in The Courier-Mail. But grab the Warwick Daily News tomorrow for I Went Walking.

Here are the 15 books to collect:



Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail)



Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (The Courier-Mail)



Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Warwick Daily News)



Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (The Courier-Mail)



Thursday 27 July - I Went (Warwick Daily News)



Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Warwick Daily News)



Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (Warwick Daily News)



Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail)



Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (The Courier-Mail)



Tuesday 1 August - This & That (Warwick Daily News)



Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (The Courier-Mail)



Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (Warwick Daily News)



Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (Warwick Daily News)



Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Warwick Daily News)



Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to www.greataussiestories.com.au.