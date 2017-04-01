24°
Sweet news for Warwick doughnut lovers

Sophie Lester
| 1st Apr 2017 1:27 PM

WHETHER you prefer yours stuffed or simply glazed, doughnuts will soon be back on the menu at Rose City Shoppingworld. 

Donut King franchisees Frances and Paul Scerri are preparing to reopen in the new-look space on Monday after closing two months ago. 

"We're very happy with the bright new fit out and we're just working away to get everything ready," Mrs Scerri said.  

"A lot of people have been stopping in to ask us about it and they're very excited we're reopening."  

BAKING UP: Donut King franchisees Frances and Paul Scerri are getting ready to reopen their store in the new-look space in Rose City Shoppingworld.
BAKING UP: Donut King franchisees Frances and Paul Scerri are getting ready to reopen their store in the new-look space in Rose City Shoppingworld.

Mrs Scerri said frappes would be a new addition to the menu at the store, now on the edge of the expanding food court. 

"We knew this is where we'd be since before we shut so we're very excited to finally be opening again on Monday," she said.  

"We'll also be working with the Donut Rush app soon if any of our customers would like to download it."  

Topics:  donut king rose city shoppingworld warwick development

