Sweet nod in Eugenie baby name

Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has announced the name of her baby boy, and it has a sweet nod to another member of the British royal family.

The Queen's granddaughter and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, gave birth to their first child on February 9 in London's Portland Hospital.

They released a photo of themselves holding their newborn, whom they have named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The name pays tribute to 99-year-old Prince Philip, Eugenie's grandfather, who was admitted to hospital this week.

In an Instagram post, Eugenie said her thoughts were with the Duke of Edinburgh, as she also honoured her father, Prince Andrew, who celebrated his birthday on February 19.

"On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy," Eugenie wrote alongside the portrait.

"He is named after his great grandfathers and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

It is understood the couple chose the name August after Queen Victoria's consort Prince Albert, whose middle name was August.

The new royal baby is the Queen and Philip's ninth great-grandchild.

The baby was born at The Portland Hospital in London, the same place where Meghan Markle had baby Archie in May 2019.

It is also the hospital where Eugenie herself was born in 1990.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York were told of the baby's name and were "delighted with the news".

It comes as Philip is still in London's King Edward VII hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday.

Prince Charles visited his father this morning, where he was photographed looking sombre as he left the hospital.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," a palace statement said on Thursday.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

The Duke - who is due to celebrate his 100th birthday on 10 June - stepped back from royal duties in 2017 after decades standing dutifully by the queen's side.

He is currently the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch and the oldest ever male member of the British royal family.

