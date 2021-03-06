Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been pulled from the water at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams
A man has been pulled from the water at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Swimmer critical after public pool incident

by Caroline Schelle
6th Mar 2021 3:07 PM

A man is fighting for life after he was pulled from the water while swimming at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Paramedics are treating the man after the "post immersion" incident at the pool off Marine Parade and Nind Street at Southport about 10.45am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

He was in a critical condition and paramedics were still at the scene as of 12pm, the spokeswoman said.

The man has since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The centre has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Swimmer critical after public pool incident

editors picks emergency water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

        Premium Content OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

        Crime Motorcycles, cars stolen while an alleged Warwick drink drinker is charged following a morning crash. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Premium Content Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Property Is your suburb on the list of crazy sales?

        FRESH DROP: New distillery, perfumery with big plans

        Premium Content FRESH DROP: New distillery, perfumery with big plans

        Business The potential development hopes to use its unique position to put an all-new spin...

        42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Premium Content 42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Business A warning has been issued to tens of thousands of builders