Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a popular beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a popular beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.
News

Swimmers flee popular beach after shark alarm

Jodie Callcott
by and Emily Toxward and Jodie Callcott
1st Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.

The busy Broken Head beach, just south of Byron Bay, is popular with surfers and campers who are staying at the nearby holiday park.

 

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.

There were children at the scene who saw dolphins, but were told by a passerby that a surfer saw a shark while out surfing.

Community-based shark alert app Dorsal reported the water was cleared due a shark sighting at Broken Head about 11am.

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.

emily.toxward@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Swimmers flee popular beach after shark alarm

byron bay shark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man rushed to hospital after snake bite near Killarney

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after snake bite near Killarney

        News One Southern Downs man’s 2021 was off to a rocky start after this morning’s animal attack.

        MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds kick up heels at Warwick NYE Rodeo

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds kick up heels at Warwick NYE Rodeo

        News Huge crowds flocked to the Rose City’s biggest rodeo event of 2020. Check out our...

        Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick

        Premium Content Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick

        News The man was rushed to hospital with several injuries following the crash.

        WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide

        News Here’s your full list of the Rose City businesses keeping their doors open this...