Swimming a saving grace

A LOVE of swimming is what kept Jenny Richards' spirits high through an agonising recovery from a life-changing injury.

While on holiday near Gladstone with her husband Mervin in August 2009, a tree branch fell on Mrs Richards, crushing her spine and leaving her paralysed from the chest down.

"We had a four acre holiday property up there with just a shed on it that we would go up to every now and then. My husband had decided to cut a tree branch down one day and I was holding the ladder for him,” she said.

"It was a very heavy branch, about 600kg, and unfortunately it just bounced the wrong way and flopped on top of me and crushed my body.

"It completely scalped me and shattered my ribs and a shoulder blade and ankle as well.

"It knocked me unconscious but my husband thought it had killed me until I came to not long after and groaned - the pain was 100 out of 10, you cannot imagine pain that bad.”

After a two-hour wait for paramedics, Mrs Richards was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital where she underwent four surgeries for her extensive injuries.

"I can't really remember a lot of that time, it's such a blur, and I think Mervin was in a lot of shock from it all too,” she said.

"I know my children were there but I couldn't remember seeing them because my eyes were swollen shut.

"I was eventually transferred to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where they have a specialist spinal unit.

"I spent almost two years in hospital, including at an independent living facility, before I could come home to Stanthorpe.”

The long-time Granite Belt resident said it was getting in the pool that helped her through the pain and isolation she felt in the years after her accident.

"Before, I was a very independent person and I loved scuba diving and unfortunately that's gone with my former life,” Mrs Richards said.

"I'm a high paraplegic which means I have the use of my arms but only to an extent. I still need help getting out of bed and things like that.

"It's frustrating for me because I used to work cleaning for older people who needed assistance with things like dishwashing, and now I've been left feeling like a prisoner in my own home almost because you are so dependent on other people.”

Now 72, Mrs Richards has been swimming at WIRAC with trainer Ellie Kelso once a fortnight for the past five years.

"Ellie has been great, she's been my saving grace and swimming has been a real joy for me,” she said.

"I would do diving with a snorkel mask when I could and we would do other exercises in the water to help with my strength. I haven't really been able to take on new things, it's really just to keep me strong and give me good deep breathing.

"I used to have someone drive me up to Warwick and then I would meet my friend Pauline in town and we would go out for lunch afterwards so it was a very happy time for me.

"I've always loved swimming and even when I was in the hospital I was in the water as soon as my recovery would allow.”