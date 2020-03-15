Menu
CANCELLED: The QCIS swimming carnival was cancelled as non essential gatherings were banned across the state due to coronavirus.
Sport

Swimming carnival cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Emily Clooney
15th Mar 2020 6:30 PM
A QUEENSLAND Combined Independent Schools (QCIS) swimming carnival scheduled to run tomorrow in Toowoomba has been postponed.

Students and parents were notified by email on Saturday evening about the postponement of the carnival, following the government’s ban on events with more than 500 people.

Scots PGC College principal Kyle Thompson said the decision was one which was made unanimously by principals of the schools in attendance.

“No decision we make regarding the wellbeing of our students is done lightly,” Mr Thompson said.

“It was unanimous in coming into line with the government’s directive on large gatherings.”

In a statement issued by QCIS chair Simon Lees on behalf of the board, parents were alerted to the “rapidly changing situation” of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to avoid bringing large crowds together in order to help contain a potential spread of coronavirus and minimise the inevitable strain on our healthcare system,” the statement said.

“Many will be disappointed by not being able to participate but the health and safety of our students, staff and wider community must be our priority at this time.”

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the nation announcing schools would remain open at this time.

Issuing an update on the changing impact of coronavirus, the Prime Minister said the situation would be readdressed throughout the week as the situation unfolds.

In looking to keep in-line with government directives, Mr Thompson said Scots PGC leaders would consider changes at the school to minimise non-essential meetings.

“Scots will continue as business as usual tomorrow,” he said.

“We are well advanced in our planning should be required to close – we would be able to provide an ongoing education to the students.

“We are looking to cancel assemblies within the school day and looking at deciding whether we will continue with excursions that are deemed non-necessary.”

