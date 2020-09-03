Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been flown to hospital after an accident in a swimming pool.
A man has been flown to hospital after an accident in a swimming pool. Contributed
News

Swimming pool accident sees man flown to hospital

Rebecca Lollback
by
3rd Sep 2020 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 40s was rushed from Byron Bay to Brisbane after he dove into a swimming pool.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Byron Bay yesterday after a man reportedly suffered a spinal injury in the accident.

"The patient was was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team prior to the flight to Brisbane," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

The man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and was reported to be in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
byron bay swimming pool westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BAD EMPLOYEES: CCTV catches workers stealing

        Premium Content BAD EMPLOYEES: CCTV catches workers stealing

        Crime The Warwick court heard one woman stuffed a pack of cigarettes down her pants and loaded up on Red Bull and Coke.

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        News ’Inconsistent and disproportionate’: Beat turned up on borders

        Meat industry to steady ship after year of setbacks

        Premium Content Meat industry to steady ship after year of setbacks

        News Drought, pandemic, and export bans – how the Southern Downs’ most crucial industry...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites