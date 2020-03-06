Swimming sensation smashes 21-year record

STATES BOUND: Scots PGC student Bailey Harm will represent the Darling Downs at the Queensland School Championships at the end of the month.

SWIMMING: Records generally don’t stand a chance when 12-year-old Bailey Harm dives into the pool.

It was no different when he competed at the 10-12 years Darling Downs trials in Gatton on Wednesday, smashing a 21-year record in the 100m freestyle.

“It was the last event of the day, the 100m free, and then to turn around and drop the record down from 1.06.61 sec to a 1.04.74 sec was great,” coach Andrew Fidge said.

“He stepped up into the 100s for three strokes as well, and he’s done really well.

“It was a bit hard when you don’t have the warm-up/down facility between races, but he handled it.”

It was the first time Harm has included the 100m freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke to his program, which now includes seven races – all of which he qualified in to compete at the Queensland School Championships at the end of the month.

ALL GOLD: Allora swimmer Bailey Harm had an impressive carnival at the Darling Downs trials, qualifying for seven events from seven swims.

With room still to develop, Fidge believes Harm will be able to improve on the record-breaking time at carnivals to come.

“I think there was a little bit more in the tank – he gave it his all in that race though,” he said.

“If it was a bit more isolated hopefully it’ll be a better and quicker time.

“He’s still learning how he wants to swim it.”

With the focus now on the upcoming States carnival, Fidge’s swimmers will spend as much time in the pool as they can.

“We’ll digest what happened and get back into a little bit of work and then ease up a bit,” he said.

“I just want to see where they’re all at, the plan is just to keep them fit and healthy.

“The trials are a very competitive carnival; it was like the grand final for Darling Downs swimming because everyone wants to be on that team.”

As for Harm, Fidge is hopeful he’ll maintain his relaxed manner in the water to help him continue breaking records.

“He’s got speed to burn on the way down in the 100m, which is always nice to have knowing everyone is working hard to keep up with you,” he said.

“I’ve never seen him hit the wall and act in an un-sportsman like manner.

“He’s just a 12-year-old who does what he does and does it well.”