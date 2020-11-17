Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

The Basketball Show: Season 3 Episode 1
Basketball

LIVESTREAM: Sydney-born Heal ready for the Flames

17th Nov 2020 6:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Townsville Fire guard Shyla Heal was born in Kogarah, in Sydney's south, but she will put aside her state allegiance in a bid to extinguish the Flames in Tuesday night's WNBL clash.

Heal has been a standout for the Fire to start the WNBL season inside the North Queensland hub.

The Opals aspirant has dropped 15 and 18 points in games against Perth and Canberra heading into tonight's Sydney Flames stoush.

WATCH FIRE V FLAMES TIPPING OFF AT 7:05PM LOCAL TIME (8:05PM AEDT) IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Heal would love nothing more than to continue her form with a strong display against her home city, but it won't be an easy task.

Sydney has surprised with commendable results to start the season.

The Flames only have one win over Bendigo but they competed hard in losses to competition heavyweights, the Melbourne Boomers, and the Southside Flyers.

Townsville and Sydney are also perfectly placed on the ladder at fifth and sixth respectively, which should make for a close and competitive match-up.

The WNBL playoffs will be held from December 16-20 with Kayo and Foxtel broadcasting the finals live, however, your (masthead) subscription will include the replays soon after games finish.

Originally published as Sydney-born Heal ready for the Flames

More Stories

livestream sport wnbl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

        News EXCLUSIVE: One reader and resident’s images reveal fire crews’ desperate efforts to contain the raging house fire.

        HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

        News Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that has destroyed a house. They...

        Warwick swelters, braces for severe storms

        Premium Content Warwick swelters, braces for severe storms

        Weather Hail and damaging winds are predicted to hit this afternoon, amid freak heatwave.

        Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court