Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sydney homes raided over Dally M betting scandal

by Nick Hansen
20th May 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three properties in Sydney's east and the inner city have been raided by police this morning in a dramatic turn to the NRL betting scandal surrounding last year's Dally M Coach of the Year award.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy won the award at the Hordern Pavilion, surprising some pundits when he nudged out the likes of Manly's Des Hasler and Canberra coach Ricky Stuart. Parramatta coach Brad Arthur had also been considered a possibility.

Craig Bellamy after being awarded Coach Of The Year Award in 2019. Picture: Brett Costello
Craig Bellamy after being awarded Coach Of The Year Award in 2019. Picture: Brett Costello

At least one betting agency flagged concerns to the NRL after money was placed late on Bellamy, allegedly after the winner had been determined in secret.

It is understood those behind the alleged sting won around $20,000.

Police confirmed this morning they had raided residences in Paddington and Waterloo as well as a business in Surry Hills. It is understood no arrests were made.

"Today, officers attached to the Organised Crime Squad's Casino and Racing Investigation Unit (CRIU), executed search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into reported betting activity surrounding an award for the National Rugby League competition," police confirmed in a statement.

"Search warrants were conducted at two separate residences in Paddington and Waterloo and a business premises in Surry Hills. Investigators seized documents, electronic devices and computers.

Police set up Strike Force Mirrabei after the NRL passed on the concerns of bookmakers.

It is understood detectives are looking at a number of persons of interest.

"Inquiries are continuing under Strike Force Mirrabei and as investigations are ongoing, no further information is available," the police statement said today.

More Stories

betting scandal craig bellamy dally m editors picks nrl police raid rugby league sport sporting life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk had a heated press conference that saw the Premier take on journalists over her border stance.

        Dad ‘does it for the kids’, commits to care for Warwick club

        premium_icon Dad ‘does it for the kids’, commits to care for Warwick club

        Sport With footy at a standstill, one loving father can still be spotted working on the...

        Apiarists abuzz on World Bee Day

        premium_icon Apiarists abuzz on World Bee Day

        Rural Warwick beekeepers reveal why their work is essential to our food security.

        NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges at the Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...